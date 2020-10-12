TNI Evening News Headlines – October 12, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Former Odisha Speaker Sarat Kar passes away. He was 81.

👉 Odisha records 2577 Covid-19 Recoveries today including 244 from Cuttack, 137 from Jajapur, 124 from Khordha, 120 from Baleswar and 120 from Sambalpur. The total recovered cases of the State now stand at 230192.

👉 Bhubaneswar reports 271 new COVID-19 cases including 68 Quarantine and 203 local contact cases; taking the total positive cases to 25735 in the Capital City.

👉 313 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 2 more crematoriums will soon come up in Bhubaneswar soon to ease burden on Satyanagar Crematorium.

👉 Second Odisha Joint Entrance Examination 2020 (OJEE) to be held on October 22.

👉 Cuttack SJDM court issues notice to BJD MP Anubhav Mohanty in connection with the Domestic Violence case.

👉 Heavy to very heavy rain in Odisha in next 4 days under the influence of well-marked low pressure: MeT Dept.

👉 “Sujal”- Drink from Tap Mission a 5T initiative will be launched tomorrow.

India News

👉 India’s COVID-19 recovery rate has reached 85.81 per cent. During the last 24 hours, more than 82,000 patients have recovered.

👉 Vice President Venkaiah Naidu recovers from Covid-19.

👉 Former Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar joins BJP after quitting Congress.

👉 Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur tests positive for COVID-19.

👉 10 terrorists killed in 4 operations in last 5 days. 1 surrendered alive: D Singh, DGP, J&K.

👉 Top terrorist commanders of Lashkar-e-Taiba, Saifullah Danyali and Irshad, a resident of Pulwama neutralised in J&K.

👉 Government announces cash-for-LTC, festival advance to boost consumer demand.

👉 NIA arrests accused Tafazul Hussain Parimoo, resident of J&K’s Budgam, in connection with Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Naveed Babu case.

👉 Consumer Price Index (CPI) rises to 7.34 % in September, compared to 6.69 % in August: Govt of India.

👉 HD Devegowda dissolves the Kerala unit of the party with immediate effect.

World News

👉 Nobel Prize in Economics goes to Paul R Milgrom and Robert B Wilson for improvements to auction theory.