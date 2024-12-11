Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasizes consensus on Social Media Accountability & AI Governance

TNI Bureau: While addressing questions on AI governance and development in Parliament, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw highlighted the critical challenges posed by the emerging AI landscape, social media accountability, and the need for robust legal frameworks.

The Union Minister underlined the importance of balancing freedom of speech with the responsibility to combat fake news and ensure accurate narratives in the digital age. If the house agrees and if there is a consensus in the entire society we can come up with the new law, the Union Minister said.

Ashwini Vaishnaw addressed concerns about privacy and Artificial Intelligence (AI) governance, sharing details of proactive measures taken by the Government to develop indigenous tools and technologies.

To address the emerging landscape of AI, the Government has initiated eight projects aimed at creating tools and technologies within the country.

1. Machine Unlearning (IIT Jodhpur)

2. Synthetic Data Generation (IIT Roorkee)

3. AI Bias Mitigation Strategy (National Institute of Technology Raipur)

4. Explainable AI Framework (DIAT Pune and Mindgraph Technology Pvt. Ltd.)

5. Privacy Enhancing Strategy (IIT Delhi, IIIT Delhi, IIT Dharwad and Telecommunication Engineering Center)

6. AI Governance Testing Framework (Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham and Telecommunication Engineering Center)

7. AI Ethical Certification Framework (IIIT Delhi and Telecommunication Engineering Center)

8. AI Algorithm Auditing Tool (Civic Data Labs)