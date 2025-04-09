TNI Evening News Headlines – April 9, 2025

➡️Odisha Government appoints retired bureaucrat Manoj Kumar Parida as the new Chief Information Commissioner.
➡️OMFED to launch its own chocolate brand, bottled water in Odisha.
➡️Odisha Government sanctions creation of 247 posts in state forensic science services organization.
➡️Odisha mountaineer Devidutta Panda to receive prestigious MacGregor medal in Delhi.
➡️Union Cabinet clears Rs 63,000 crore deal with France for 26 Rafale fighter jets for Indian Navy which are expected to be delivered within 37 to 65 months after the final contract is signed in the coming weeks.
➡️CRPF jawan injured as IED planted by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh.
➡️Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime Wing issued public advisory, warning citizens about rising misuse of AI-generated Ghibli-style art.
➡️18 BJP MLAs urge Speaker to withdraw their suspension from Karnataka Assembly.
➡️RJD leader Muhammad Izhar Asfi moves Supreme Court challenging the Waqf (Amendment) Act.
➡️Cabinet approves doubling of Tirupati-Pakala-Katpadi single railway line Section (104 km) in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu with total cost of Rs.1332 crore.
➡️Uttar Pradesh Government increases DA for State Government employees by 2% with effect from 1st January 2025 – from 53% to 55%.
➡️Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel increases grant allocated to MLAs by Rs 1 crore.
➡️Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana is expected to be extradited to India from US very soon.
➡️Rupee crashes 43 paise to settle at 86.69 (provisional) against US dollar.
➡️Sensex drops 379.93 points to settle at 73,847.15; Nifty declines 136.70 points to close at 22,399.15.
➡️China increases tariff on US goods to 84%.
Comments are closed.