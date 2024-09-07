TNI News Headlines – September 07, 2024

➡️BJD President Naveen Patnaik visits Ganesh Pandal on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi in Bhubaneswar.

➡️Odisha Government to fill 2000 forest guard posts in 3 months.

➡️Sudden rise in diarrhoea cases in Nabarangpur district’s Jharigam village triggers panic.

➡️Massive corruption charges have been brought against the Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) in connection with the recruitment for various Group-C posts in the State.

➡️Mass poultry deaths have been reported from several poultry farms in Kendrapara district.

➡️Local residents were seen carrying away items including candles, food, perfumes and engine oil from a container that had washed up on Puri Beach in Odisha.

➡️Centre sacks controversial officer Puja Khedkar from IAS with immediate effect.

➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with teachers who have been conferred National Teachers Awards.

➡️Rajasthan High Court granted bail to Mohammed Javed, one of the accused in Kanhaiya Lal murder case.

➡️Toll in Lucknow building collapse rises to 5.

➡️297 officers commissioned into Indian Army.

➡️Pakistan discovers massive oil, petroleum and natural gas reserves in its territorial waters.