TNI News Headlines – September 07, 2024

➡️BJD President Naveen Patnaik visits Ganesh Pandal on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi in Bhubaneswar.
➡️Odisha Government to fill 2000 forest guard posts in 3 months.
➡️Sudden rise in diarrhoea cases in Nabarangpur district’s Jharigam village triggers panic.
➡️Massive corruption charges have been brought against the Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) in connection with the recruitment for various Group-C posts in the State.
➡️Mass poultry deaths have been reported from several poultry farms in Kendrapara district.
➡️Local residents were seen carrying away items including candles, food, perfumes and engine oil from a container that had washed up on Puri Beach in Odisha.
➡️Centre sacks controversial officer Puja Khedkar from IAS with immediate effect.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with teachers who have been conferred National Teachers Awards.
➡️Rajasthan High Court granted bail to Mohammed Javed, one of the accused in Kanhaiya Lal murder case.
➡️Toll in Lucknow building collapse rises to 5.
➡️297 officers commissioned into Indian Army.
➡️Pakistan discovers massive oil, petroleum and natural gas reserves in its territorial waters.
