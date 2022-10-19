TNI News Headlines – October 19, 2022

🔹Another 85 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged today; total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1325958.
🔹Collectors of 7 Districts in Odisha – Ganjam, Puri, Khordha, Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak, Kendrapara and Balasore put on alert over Cyclone Sitrang.
🔹MoU inked between Fakir Mohan University in Balasore and India Meteorological Department (IMD) to set up Odisha’s first Atmospheric Science Centre on FM University Campus.
🔹Mallikarjun Kharge elected as new Congress President.
🔹Gujarat: EAM S Jaishankar meets UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Kevadia.
🔹UN Secretary General Guterres pays tributes to 26/11 attacks victims in Mumbai; attends UNSG in Mumbai.
🔹Delhi Government bans bursting of firecrackers, imposes jail term up to six months for violating rules.
🔹Partial Solar Eclipse will occur on October 25, 2022.
🔹Rupee falls below 83 versus dollar.
🔹Putin imposes martial law in former Ukrainian regions.
