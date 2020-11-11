Assembly Bypolls: BJP wins 40 out of 59 Seats

TNI Bureau: It was a big day for BJP yesterday, as the party went on a rampage to register win in most of the states where by-polls were held. The party won 40 assembly seats (out of 59). No lockdown blues or Covid-19 issues could stop their march.

Proving the exit polls and political pundits wrong, BJP grew big in Bihar, saved Nitish Kumar and helped NDA retain power in the State. It fell short by one seat to become the single largest party in Bihar.

BJP won 74 seats with an excellent striking rate and became the senior partner in NDA.

In Madhya Pradesh, BJP won 19 out of 28 seats, thanks to Jyotiraditya Scindia. With this, BJP secured comfortable majority in Madhya Pradesh Assembly, giving a boost to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

BJP made a clean sweep in Gujarat by winning all 8 seats. In Uttar Pradesh, the party won 6 out of 7 seats. BJP also won both seats in Karnataka (wrested from Congress and JD-S) and one seat in Telangana.

North East continues to give a thumbs up to BJP. The party won 4 out of 5 seats there.