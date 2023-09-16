Eminent Writer Gita Mehta passes away at 80

Delhi (Bhubaneswar) TNI Bureau: Gita Mehta, a renowned writer, documentary filmmaker, and the daughter of the legendary Biju Patnaik, breathed her last at the age of 80 in Delhi on Saturday. She was the elder sister of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Born in 1943 to Biju and Gyan Patnaik in Delhi, she received her education both in India and at the University of Cambridge in the UK.

Gita Mehta gained international recognition for her significant contributions in the fields of literature and filmmaking, primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, and European networks. Her literary works, including acclaimed titles such as “Karma Cola,” “Snake and Ladders,” “A River Sutra,” “Raj,” and “The Eternal Ganesha,” have been translated into 21 different languages and consistently topped best-seller lists across Europe, India, and the United States.

Despite being honored with the prestigious Padma Shri award in 2019, Gita Mehta politely declined the honor for political reasons. She was also known for her work in television, having produced and directed 14 documentaries for UK, European, and US networks. Notably, in 1970–1971, she served as a television war correspondent for the US television network NBC.

Gita Mehta was married to the renowned American publisher, the late Sonny Mehta, who passed away in 2019. She is survived by her son, Aditya Singh Mehta.

According to sources, CM will be leaving for Delhi tomorrow to attend the last rites of his sister.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expresses condolences.

Meanwhile taking to X (Formerly known as Twitter), Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing his condolences wrote, “I am saddened by the passing away of noted writer Smt. Gita Mehta Ji. She was a multifaceted personality, known for her intellect and passion towards writing as well as film making. She was also passionate about nature and water conservation. My thoughts are with @Naveen_Odisha Ji and the entire family in this hour of grief. Om Shanti.”

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1703110495073710443?s=20

Simultaneously, Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal also shared his condolences on the platform, expressing his sorrow upon learning about the demise of accomplished English author Gita Mehta. He mentioned, “Hon’ble Governor is saddened to learn about the demise of accomplished english author Gita Mehta, sister of Hon’ble CM Shri @Naveen_Odisha and conveyed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and friends. Om Shanti.”

https://x.com/GovernorOdisha/status/1703101681591005677?s=20