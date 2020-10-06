Centre announces Guidelines for reopening of Cinema Halls

TNI Bureau: The Centre has issued guidelines for reopening of cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes from 15th of October.

During a media brief, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar announced that all COVID-19 guidelines and standard operating protocols (SOPs) issued by the I&B Ministry must be followed at all cinema halls and theatres.

Here is the list of SOPs for cinema halls:

• Only 50 per cent seating will be allowed of the total capacity of cinema halls

• Only packed food to be allowed

• Proper ventilation and AC temperature in the range of 24 to 30 degree Celsius

• Alternate seats will be left vacant for social distancing

• Empty seats will be marked with ‘Not to be occupied’ stickers

• Provision for hand wash and hand sanitisers

• Installation and use of Arogya Setu App shall be advised to all

• Thermal screening to be carried out. Only asymptomatic individuals shall be allowed

• Self-monitoring of health and reporting any illness

• Staggered show timings shall be followed for different screens

• Digital modes of payments to be encouraged

• Regular cleaning and disinfection of the box office, and other areas

• Sufficient number of counters at the box office shall be opened

• Audience encouraged to avoid movement during the intermission

• Floor markets shall be used for physical distancing for queue management at box office

• Purchase of tickets at box office to be open throughout the day, advance booking to be allowed to avoid crowding

• Spitting shall be strictly prohibited

• Respiratory etiquettes to be strictly followed

• Only packaged food and beverages shall be allowed; no delivery inside hall

• Multiple sale counters for food and beverage

• Measures for the safety of sanitisation staff such as adequate provisions for gloves, boots, masks, PPE, etc

• Contact number shall be taken to facilitate contact tracing

• COVID-19 related stigmatisation or unruly behaviour shall be dealt with strictly

• Public service announcements on wearing masks, physical distancing and hand hygiene to be made before and after screening and during intermission