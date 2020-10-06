Centre announces Guidelines for reopening of Cinema Halls

TNI Bureau: The Centre has issued guidelines for reopening of cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes from 15th of October.
During a media brief, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar announced that all COVID-19 guidelines and standard operating protocols (SOPs) issued by the I&B Ministry must be followed at all cinema halls and theatres.
Here is the list of SOPs for cinema halls:
• Only 50 per cent seating will be allowed of the total capacity of cinema halls
• Only packed food to be allowed
• Proper ventilation and AC temperature in the range of 24 to 30 degree Celsius
• Alternate seats will be left vacant for social distancing
• Empty seats will be marked with ‘Not to be occupied’ stickers
• Provision for hand wash and hand sanitisers
• Installation and use of Arogya Setu App shall be advised to all
• Thermal screening to be carried out. Only asymptomatic individuals shall be allowed
• Self-monitoring of health and reporting any illness
• Staggered show timings shall be followed for different screens
• Digital modes of payments to be encouraged
• Regular cleaning and disinfection of the box office, and other areas
• Sufficient number of counters at the box office shall be opened
• Audience encouraged to avoid movement during the intermission
• Floor markets shall be used for physical distancing for queue management at box office
• Purchase of tickets at box office to be open throughout the day, advance booking to be allowed to avoid crowding
• Spitting shall be strictly prohibited
• Respiratory etiquettes to be strictly followed
• Only packaged food and beverages shall be allowed; no delivery inside hall
• Multiple sale counters for food and beverage
• Measures for the safety of sanitisation staff such as adequate provisions for gloves, boots, masks, PPE, etc
• Contact number shall be taken to facilitate contact tracing
• COVID-19 related stigmatisation or unruly behaviour shall be dealt with strictly
• Temperature setting of all air conditioning should be in the range of 24-30 degree Celsius
• Public service announcements on wearing masks, physical distancing and hand hygiene to be made before and after screening and during intermission
