TNI Morning News Headlines – October 11, 2021

Odisha News
➡️ Odisha reports 448 COVID-19 cases on Monday including 259 quarantine and 189 local contact cases.
➡️ Khordha reports 208 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (48).
➡️ Odisha reports 6 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Cuttack (2), Kendrapara (2), Khordha (2). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,255.
➡️ As many as 63,887 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.
➡️ 40% of Odisha’s daily Covid-19 infections reported from Bhubaneswar.
➡️ A Low PressureArea is very likely to form over north Andaman Sea & neighbourhood during next 36 hours and then a cyclonic storm. No heavy rains during Durga Puja in Odisha.
➡️ Police seek help of scientific team over death of Manish Anurag, son of senior journalist Navin Das who found dead under mysterious circumstances in Bhubaneswar.
➡️ Night curfew will be imposed from 08.00 PM to 5.00 AM in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack city till 20th October.
India News
➡️ India reports 18,132 fresh infections and 193 deaths in the last 24 hours.
➡️ Active caseload stands at 2,27,347, recoveries at 3,32,93,478 and Death toll at 4,50,782.
➡️ India’s cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage stands at 95,19,84,373.
➡️ Kerala reports 10,691 cases and 85 deaths in the last 24 hours.
➡️ 2 Militants killed in encounters in J&K’s Anantnag, Bandipora Districts.
➡️ Terrorist involved in recent civilian killing, killed in encounter in J-K’s Bandipora.
➡️ Drugs-on-cruise case: Special NDPS court in Mumbai to hear accused Aryan Khan and others’ bail pleas on Wednesday.
➡️ Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Union MoS (Home) Ajay Kumar Mishra’s son Ashish will be produced in Sessions Court today.
➡️ Congress-Shiv Sena-NCP alliance call for a bandh in Maharashtra today to protest the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.
➡️ Petrol, Diesel Price hike continues unabated across the Nation.
World News
➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 237.8 Million, death toll surge to more than 4.85 Million.
➡️ India, China military talks collapse: “Chinese Side Wasn’t Agreeable”.
➡️ UK to drop 10-day quarantine for Indians from today.
➡️ Taliban say they won’t work with America to contain Islamic State.
