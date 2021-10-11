TNI Morning News Headlines – October 11, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 448 COVID-19 cases on Monday including 259 quarantine and 189 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 208 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (48).

➡️ Odisha reports 6 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Cuttack (2), Kendrapara (2), Khordha (2). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 8,255.

➡️ As many as 63,887 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ 40% of Odisha’s daily Covid-19 infections reported from Bhubaneswar.

➡️ A Low PressureArea is very likely to form over north Andaman Sea & neighbourhood during next 36 hours and then a cyclonic storm. No heavy rains during Durga Puja in Odisha.

➡️ Police seek help of scientific team over death of Manish Anurag, son of senior journalist Navin Das who found dead under mysterious circumstances in Bhubaneswar.

➡️ Night curfew will be imposed from 08.00 PM to 5.00 AM in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack city till 20th October.

India News

➡️ India reports 18,132 fresh infections and 193 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Active caseload stands at 2,27,347, recoveries at 3,32,93,478 and Death toll at 4,50,782.

➡️ India’s cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage stands at 95,19,84,373.

➡️ Kerala reports 10,691 cases and 85 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ 2 Militants killed in encounters in J&K’s Anantnag, Bandipora Districts.

➡️ Terrorist involved in recent civilian killing, killed in encounter in J-K’s Bandipora.

➡️ Drugs-on-cruise case: Special NDPS court in Mumbai to hear accused Aryan Khan and others’ bail pleas on Wednesday.

➡️ Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Union MoS (Home) Ajay Kumar Mishra’s son Ashish will be produced in Sessions Court today.

➡️ Congress-Shiv Sena-NCP alliance call for a bandh in Maharashtra today to protest the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

➡️ Petrol, Diesel Price hike continues unabated across the Nation.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 237.8 Million, death toll surge to more than 4.85 Million.

➡️ India, China military talks collapse: “Chinese Side Wasn’t Agreeable”.

➡️ UK to drop 10-day quarantine for Indians from today.

➡️ Taliban say they won’t work with America to contain Islamic State.