TNI Morning News Headlines – March 5, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Biju Jayanti: Thousands pedal to mark 105th birth anniversary of legendary leader Biju Patnaik.

➡️ Sports and Youth Services Department celebrated Biju Patnaik Jayanti at Kalinga Stadium by organising a Mini Marathon with all COVID 19 protocols & SOPs.

➡️ PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Biju Patnaik on his birth anniversary.

➡️ Anjana Mishra gang-rape main accused taken to crime spot in Barang to recreate scene.

➡️ Prisoners lodged in serveral jails in Odisha will be vaccinated for Covid 19.

➡️ 5 teams of Fire department reach Jashipur forest division in Karanjia to take stock of the Similipal forest fire situation.

➡️ Prohibitory orders under Sec 144 to be clamped at Akhandalamani Temple in Bhadrak from 7am of 10 March to 7 am 12 March in view of Maha Shivratri.

India News

➡️ India reports 16,838 new COVID-19 cases, 13,819 discharges and 113 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 1,11,73,761 including 1,76,319 active cases, 1,08,39,894 cured cases & 1,57,548 deaths.

➡️ 13,88,170 COVID 19 vaccine doses administered across the country in the last 24 hours.

➡️ A total of 21,99,40,742 samples tested for COVID 19 up to 4th March 2021. Of these, 7,61,834 samples were tested yesterday.

➡️ PM Narendra Modi will receive the CERAWeek Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award today.

➡️ PM Modi attends a Budget webinar on Production Linked Incentives scheme.

➡️ Babul Supriyo may be fielded from Bhowanipore in Kolkata district of West Bengal against Mamata Banerjee.

➡️ Rupee slumps 16 paise to 72.99 against US dollar in early trade.

➡️ Sensex dives 440.09 points to 50,405.99 in opening trade; Nifty drops 124.75 points to 14,956.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 115.5 Million, death toll surged to more than 2.56 million.

➡️ Pakistan PM Imran Khan to seek vote of confidence on Saturday.

➡️ China increases defence budget to USD 209 billion, a 6.8% hike compared to last year.

➡️ US President Joe Biden congratulates NASA team for Perseverance rover’s success.

➡️ US includes Myanmar ministries, army conglomerates to trade blacklist.

➡️ New Zealand government has issued a Tsunami warning following earthquake of magnitude 7.1 in the region.