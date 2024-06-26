Om Birla re-elected Speaker of Lok Sabha

TNI Bureau: BJP MP Om Birla has been elected as the Speaker of 18th Lok Sabha for the second time after a motion moved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was adopted through voice votes.

Pro-tem Speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab made the announcement after the opposition did not press for votes to the motion.

Birla was accompanied by Prime Minister Modi, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju.

Om Birla is a three-time MP from Kota, Rajasthan. Birla was also the Speaker from 2019 to 2024.

Earlier, opposition INDI Alliance bloc nominated Congress leader K Suresh for the post of the Speaker of the Lok Sabha for the first time in the history of Independent India.