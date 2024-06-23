Wiki Technical Training Empowers Indian Wikimedia Volunteers

TNI Bureau: The Wiki Technical Training event held on June 21st and 22nd in Chennai brought together around 30 enthusiastic participants from across India, marking a significant step in advancing technical skills within the Wikimedia ecosystem. This event focused on educating participants about the technical aspects associated with the Wikimedia projects, enhancing their ability to contribute effectively.

About Odia Wikipedia

Odia Wikipedia, a part of the global Wikipedia initiative, serves as the Odia language edition of Wikipedia. With a mission to provide free and accessible knowledge to Odia-speaking people, it supports the preservation and promotion of the Odia language, one of the oldest languages of the Indian subcontinent. The platform thrives due to the efforts of dedicated volunteers who ensure the quality and comprehensiveness of its content.

Key Highlights: Participation from Odia Wiki User Group

Three notable members from the Odia Wiki User Group – Chimayee Mishra, Sangram Keshari Senapati, and Jnanaranjan Sahu – actively participated in the event, bringing their extensive experience and dedication to the training sessions.

– Chinmayee Mishra: An active event organizer for Odia Wikipedia since 2016, Chimayee has been instrumental in driving various initiatives to promote and expand the platform. Her organizational skills and commitment have fostered a vibrant community of contributors.

– Sangram Keshari Senapati: Sangram stands out for his prolific contributions, having created the majority of articles on Odia Wikipedia. He has been remarkably consistent, creating one article each day since 2017, and has amassed over 550,000 contributions. His work has enriched the content available to Odia speakers, covering a wide range of topics.

– Jnanaranjan Sahu: Contributing since 2011, Jnanaranjan serves as an admin on Odia Wikipedia and has made significant technical contributions to the Wikimedia Movement. His expertise and dedication have been crucial in maintaining the platform’s integrity and functionality.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Event Overview

The two-day training event provided participants with comprehensive knowledge and hands-on experience in the technical aspects of the Wikimedia ecosystem. Topics covered included advanced editing techniques, content management, and the use of specialized tools. The training aimed to empower participants with the skills needed to enhance their contributions to various Wikimedia projects.

Impact and Future Prospects

The skills acquired by the participants, especially from the Odia Wiki User Group, are expected to significantly benefit the Odia Wikipedia community. With enhanced technical capabilities, these volunteers can further improve the quality and accessibility of content, ensuring that Odia speakers have access to a rich repository of knowledge in their native language.

A Step Forward for Wikimedia in India

The success of the Wiki Technical Training event underscores the importance of continuous learning and skill development within the Wikimedia community. The dedication of volunteers like Chimayee Mishra, Sangram Keshari Senapati, and Jnanaranjan Sahu highlights the collective effort required to sustain and grow such valuable platforms.

For more information about Odia Wikipedia or to get involved, visit [Odia Wikipedia](https://or.wikipedia.org).