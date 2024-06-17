TNI Morning News Headlines – June 17, 2024

➡️Attack on Cuttack Sadar MLA Prakash Sethi’s car; police detained a youth.
➡️4 killed as speeding car rams into tractor in Odisha’s Kalahandi.
➡️West Bengal: 5 dead, over 20 passengers injured after the Kanchanjunga Express collides with Goods Train near Rangapani station, close to New Jalpaiguri. Helpline Numbers 033-23508794, 033-23833326 have been released.
➡️Encounter breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora.
➡️Ministry of Home Affairs has handed over the Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi terror attack case to the National Investigation Agency.
➡️The National Investigation Agency took over the Reasi terror attack case from Jammu and Kashmir Police and filed a fresh First Information Report.
➡️Jharkhand: Four naxals including one zonal commander, one sub-zonal commander and one area commander killed during an encounter.
➡️Chhattisgarh: Six of the 8 Naxalites killed in Narayanpur encounter.
➡️Online helicopter service booking begins for Amarnath Yatra.
➡️Devotees offer Namaz at Mosques across India on the occasion of the festival of sacrifice Eid al-Adha.
➡️Philippines Ship collides with China Vessel in disputed South China Sea.
➡️India avoids signing Joint Statement at Ukraine Peace Summit.
➡️Sri Lanka defeat Netherlands by 83 runs in their last group stage game of T20 World Cup.
