TNI Morning News Headlines – June 15, 2024

➡️Mortal remains of 2 Odia migrant workers killed in the Kuwait fire arrive in Bhubaneswar; Odisha Government announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia.
➡️Odisha Deputy CMs- KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida and others pay last respects to the victims- Santosh Gouda and Md Jahur.
➡️Unknown disease claims the lives of five children at Munising panchayat under Kashipur block in Rayagada.
➡️Bihar cabinet approved Rs 774 crore fund for clearing dues of ‘Shiksha Sevaks’, ‘Talimi Markaz’.
➡️PM Modi returns to Delhi after attending G7 Summit in Italy.
➡️PM Modi holds bilateral talks with PMs of Italy, Japan on sidelines of G7 Summit.
➡️Italy: Leaders from around the World posed for a family photo at the ‘Outreach Nation’ session of the G7 Summit on Friday night.
➡️Delhi High Court issues notice to all the parties including Sunita Kejriwal (wife of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal), social media platforms on a plea seeking action for violating the court’s video conferencing rules when Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was produced before Rouse Avenue Court during his police custody on March 28.
➡️Toddler who fell into 50 feet borewell in Gujarat’s Amreli pulled out, declared dead.
➡️TRAI allots new 160 mobile phone series to key financial entities to curb spams.
➡️Narco-terror module busted in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara, 3 held.
➡️Reasi, Jammu and Kashmir: Train service from Ramban to Reasi via the world’s highest railway bridge built on river Chenab to begin soon.
➡️South African President Cyril Ramaphosa re-elected for second term.
