Odisha CM announces Rs 4 Lakh Ex-Gratia for 2 Odias of Kuwait Fire Tragedy

TNI Bureau: The mortal remains of two Odia workers who killed in the devastating fire in Kuwait were brought to Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

The two deceased have been identified as Santosh Kumar Gouda who hailed from Ranajhalli village in Ganjam district and Mahammad Jahur, a native of Karadapalli village in Cuttack district.

Deputy CMs KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida, BJP State President Manmohan Samal, Pro-Tem Speaker Ranendra Pratap Swain, Minister Prithviraj Harichandan and others were present at the Airport to receive and paid last respects to the victims.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi has announced ex-gratia of Rs. 4 lakhs to the next of kin of the deceased.

It is pertinent to mention here that 50 people were killed in the Kuwait fire, including 45 from India out of which two were from Odisha.