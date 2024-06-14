TNI Evening News Headlines – June 14, 2024

By Sagarika Satapathy
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met and greeted Pope Francis at Outreach Session of G7 Summit in Italy.
➡️Odisha CM Mohan Majhi holds first meeting with top officials on government works.
➡️Anand Pradhan appointed as Regional Director of IIMC Dhenkanal.
➡️Madhya Pradesh: Ujjain police raided a house & seized Rs 14 crore 60 lakh in cash and seized 7 kg silver and foreign currency of 7 countries.
➡️First indigenous Loitering Munition, Nagastra–1, developed by Solar Industries, Nagpur, has been delivered to the Indian Army.
➡️Mortal remains of 14 of 45 Indians who died in Kuwait building fire lands in Delhi from Kochi in a special IAF flight.
➡️Home Minister Amit Shah reviews Jammu and Kashmir security amid recent attacks; calls next meet on June 16.
➡️From 11–13 June, Mumbai Customs seized over 10.50 Kg of gold valued at Rs. 6.64 Crores across 15 cases.
➡️Delhi LG sanctions prosecution of Arundhati Roy under UAPA for ‘provocative’ speech at a 2010 event.
➡️CM Yogi Adityanath issues orders ahead of Bakrid. He orders. Namaz will not be offered on streets. Animals won’t be sacrificed at undesignated places.
➡️50 local people detained for allegedly helping terr0rists in Reasi Terror attack.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Pope Francis at Outreach Session of G7 Summit in Italy.
➡️Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni received Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Italy as India participates as an ‘Outreach nation’ in G7 Summit.
➡️Italy: Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a bilateral meeting with UK PM Rishi Sunak, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of G7 Summit.
➡️3 newly enacted laws– the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam will come into effect across the country from July 1.
➡️Russian President Vladimir Putin outlines conditions to negotiate – Ukrainian troops must withdraw from the entire territory of the new Russian regions, Kiev must declare there are no plans to join NATO.
