Ratha Jatra 2024: Bahuda Jatra of Holy Deities concludes

TNI Bureau: Bahuda Jatra, the homecoming of the Holy Trinity from Gundicha Temple to Srimandir on their chariots concluded on Monday.

After nine-day journey, the three chariots Taladhwaja (Lord Balabhadra), Debadalana (Goddess Subhadra) and Nandighosha (Lord Jagannath) reached Singhadwar pulled by a sea of devotees.

On their way back, the Trinity made a halt at the ‘Mausi Maa’ temple to taste the ‘Poda Pitha’.

The deities will give darshan to the devotees in ‘Suna Besha’ on Tuesday following which they will be taken to the Ratna Singhasana after completion of Adharapana and Niladri Bije rituals.