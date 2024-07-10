IAS Reshuffle in Odisha: Vineel Krishna and Mathivathanan Shunted

Bhubaneshwar: In a significant reshuffle of senior IAS officers in Odisha, the newly formed BJP government has made substantial changes to the administrative hierarchy, transferring some of the most influential bureaucrats of the previous BJD government to less prominent positions.

One of the notable transfers is that of Shri Vineel Krishna, IAS (RR-2005), who has been a close aide of VK Pandian. Krishna, and previously held the position of Special Secretary to the Chief Minister and Commissioner-cum-Secretary to the Government, Sports & Youth Services Department, has been reassigned as Commissioner, Land Records & Settlement, Odisha. This role is considered less influential compared to his former position within the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) and the Sports Department.

Shri G. Mathivathanan, IAS (RR-1994), who served as Additional Chief Secretary to the Government, Housing & Urban Development (H&UD) Department, has been appointed as Director General, Training Coordination, Gopabandhu Academy of Administration, Bhubaneswar. This change comes after Mathivathanan held his previous position for a surprising period of ten years, marking a significant shift in his administrative responsibilities.

While some officers have faced demotion, others have been favored with key roles. Shri Nikunja Bihari Dhal, IAS (RR-1993), who serves as the Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister, has been given the additional charge of Chairman, IDCO, Bhubaneswar. This additional responsibility signifies the trust and confidence the new government places in Dhal’s capabilities.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Shri Vishal Kumar Dev, IAS (RR-1996), has been appointed as Principal Secretary to the Government, E & IT Department, and will continue to hold the additional charge of Chairman, OFDC. Similarly, Smt. Usha Padhee, IAS (RR-1996), will remain in her role as Principal Secretary to the Government, Skill Development & Technical Education (SD & TE) Department, while also assuming additional responsibilities as Principal Secretary to the Government, Housing & Urban Development Department.

Other significant appointments include Shri Hemant Sharma, IAS (RR-1995), who remains Principal Secretary to the Government, Industries Department, with an additional charge as Principal Secretary to the Government, Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MS & ME) Department. Shri Saswat Mishra, IAS (RR-1996), has been appointed as Principal Secretary to the Governor and will also hold additional charges as Principal Secretary to the Government, Finance Department, and Principal Secretary to the Government, Energy Department.

Shri Bhaskar Jyoti Sarma, IAS (RR-1999), has been promoted as Commissioner-cum-Secretary to the Government, Sports & Youth Services Department, replacing Vineel Krishna.

This reshuffle marks the first major administrative change under the new BJP government, indicating a shift in the political and administrative landscape of Odisha. The transfer of influential bureaucrats like Vineel Krishna and G. Mathivathanan to relatively less significant positions may reflect the government’s strategy to realign the administrative machinery according to its priorities.