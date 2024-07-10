Odisha Cabinet approves 5 Key proposals; Know Details

TNI Bureau: Odisha Cabinet headed by Chief Minister Mohan Majhi on Wednesday approved five proposals including enhancement of minimum wages of various categories of workers.

Odisha Cabinet has decided to create a corpus fund of Rs 200 crore for promotion and preservation of Odia culture, art and heritage.

➡️ A special corpus fund of Rs 200 crore for Odia Asmita Bhawan, Odia Translation Akademi. Palm leaf manuscript museum and Odia chair at national and international universities to be set up. The plan also includes the development of the Paika Rebellion Memorial, as well as the creation of e-libraries.

➡️ Efforts will be taken for international status for Bali Jatra.

➡️Minimum wage of unskilled, skilled and highly skilled increased. The wages of unskilled labourers have been increased from Rs 352 to Rs 450, wage of semi-skilled labourers increased from Rs 392 to Rs 500. The skilled workers will get Rs 550 instead of Rs 442 while the minimum wage for highly skilled labourers has been raised from Rs 502 to Rs 600.

➡️ Over 18000 Junior Teachers to be recruited.

➡️ Around 6 lakh more farmers to be included under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi yojana.