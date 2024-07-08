TNI Evening News Headlines – July 08, 2024

➡️ Ratha Jatra: Chariots of Holy Trinity – Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra reached Gundicha Temple.
➡️Odisha CM Mohan Majhi announces incentives of Rs 15 lakh each for Hockey Player Amit Rohidas and Javelin Thrower Kishore Jena after they qualified for Paris Olympics 2024.
➡️Pulling of ‘Brahma Taladhwaja’ chariot of Baladevjew temple in Kendrapada halted midway. Nandighosa chariot of Lord Jagannath in Keonjhar reached Gundicha Temple.
➡️A portion of a road on NH-16 at Aiginia Overbridge in Bhubaneswar caves in.
➡️2 youths drown while shooting ‘Reel’ videos in quarry pond at Tapanga in Khordha.
➡️4 Army Personnel killed in action, while 6 others injured after Terrorists open fired on Army vehicles in Kathua, Jammu & Kashmir. Gunfight continues.
➡️PM Modi arrives in Moscow, to meet Russian President in evening. Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets children and interacts with the members of the Indian diaspora at The Carlton Hotel in Moscow.
➡️NEET-UG paper leak: Supreme Court asks Centre, NTA to initiate action against wrong beneficiaries, next hearing on July 11. SC directs CBI to submit status of investigation.
➡️11 Ministers, including Champai Soren, took oath in the Hemant Soren cabinet in Jharkhand.
➡️ECI allows NCP to accept public contributions ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Elections.
➡️Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah granted bail by Mumbai court in BMW hit-and-run case.
➡️India’s T20 World Cup-winning players to get Rs 5 crore each, coaching staff Rs 2.5 crore: Report.
➡️CBI has arrested Nanjune Dhppa from Latur Maharashtra in connection with NEET paper leak case.
➡️Salman Khan house firing: Chargesheet filed in Mumbai Court against 6 arrested accused and 3 wanted including Lawrence Bishnoi.
➡️Neeraj has a niggling injury, but he is training well and absolutely good to perform at Paris 2024 Olympics, starting from July 26 onwards: Athletics Federation of India president Andille Sumariwalla.
➡️PV Sindhu to be India’s female Flag-bearer alongside Table Tennis ace A Sharath Kamal in the opening ceremony of Paris Olympics 2024.
➡️Four-time Olympian Gagan Narang replaced Mary Kom as India’s Chef-de-Mission for the Paris Olympics.
➡️Former captain Sourav Ganguly celebrates his 52nd birthday on Monday.
➡️France to organize ‘fan zones’ across India during the Olympics.
➡️Rupee falls 1 paisa to close at 83.50 (provisional) against US dollar.
➡️Sensex declines 36.22 points to settle at 79,960.38; Nifty dips 3.30 points to 24,320.55.
➡️20 killed, Children’s Hospital smashed in multiple Russian strikes on Ukraine.
