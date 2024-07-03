TNI Morning News Headlines – July 03, 2024

➡️Weather Updates: Light to moderate rainfall is expected in Odisha from July 6.
➡️Ratna Bhandar of Puri Jagannath Temple likely to open for counting on July 8. Former Supreme Court Judge Justice Arijit Pasayat will land in Odisha on July 4 to supervise the process.
➡️First Session of the 18th Lok Sabha concluded on July 2. First Session comprised 7 sittings and lasted for about 34 hours. Lok Sabha recorded 103% productivity during the Session: Speaker Om Birla.
➡️Death toll in Hathras incident rises to 121. Search operation is underway for ‘Bhole Baba’ who conducted a Satsang in Hathras where a stampede took place. FIR says organisers hid evidence, flouted conditions.
➡️Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath arrives in Hathras, to meet those injured in the stampede.
➡️Rajya Sabha observes silence to mourn the loss of lives in Hathras Stampede accident.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address in the Rajya Sabha at around 12 noon.
➡️Team India T20 World Cup 2024 champions departure from Barbados has further been delayed and now expected to land in Delhi around 6 AM on Thursday. The flight arranged by BCCI’ will also carry members of the Indian media who were stranded in Barbados.
➡️Sensex hits historic 80,000-mark; Nifty reaches fresh lifetime high in early trade at 22,491.75 points.
➡️Several envoys in India mourn loss of lives in Hathras stampede.
➡️Russia to build new orbital station by 2033.
➡️Oscar-winning screenwriter Robert Towne passed away. He was 89.
