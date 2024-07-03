TNI Evening News Headlines – July 03, 2024

➡️A decision regarding the opening of Ratna Bhandar will be taken in a day or two: Odisha Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan.
➡️Law University Professor Anirudha Choudhury stabs father to death with a knife in Bhubaneswar.
➡️Odisha will get 400 electric buses from Centre, ‘Mo Bus’ to be renamed: Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra.
➡️Opposition MPs, including BJD MPs, stage a walkout during PM Modi’s speech in Rajya Sabha on Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address.
➡️Fire breaks out in the luggage compartment of a passenger bus near Khannagar in Cuttack; all passengers evacuated safely.
➡️President Droupadi Murmu appointed Orissa High Court Judge Justice Bidyut Ranjan Sarangi as the Jharkhand High Court Chief Justice.
➡️A sub-inspector (SI) of police arrested by Odisha Vigilance sleuths for demanding and accepting bribe at his government quarters in Jajpur district.
➡️Rajya Sabha adjourned sine die. 264th session of Rajya Sabha, which began on June 27, concluded after Prime Minister Narendra Modi replied to the motion of thanks, and the House adopted it.
➡️Delhi Excise policy PMLA case: The Rouse Avenue court extends the judicial custody of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Vinod Chauhan till July 12.
➡️Assam flood-like situation affects nearly 30,000 people.
➡️Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath met the injured of in the stampede incident at Hathras government hospital and inquired about their health conditions.
➡️Centre issues Advisory to States in view of Zika Virus cases from Maharashtra.
➡️Indian social media platform ‘Koo’, which was once termed as Twitter alternative is shutting down.
➡️T20 World Cup 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to meet Men’s Indian Cricket Team tomorrow at 11 am.
➡️Indian cricket team leave from Barbados, will reach Delhi on July 4, early morning. Victory Parade honouring Team India’s World Cup win will be held at Marine Drive and Wankhede Stadium tomorrow from 5:00 pm onwards.
➡️Members of Rajya Sabha attend first P-20 Meeting of Women Parliamentarians in Brazil.
➡️Sensex jumps from 75000 to 80000 in less than 3 months; gains 3000 points since Modi 3.0 takes oath.
➡️External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar meets Russian FM Sergey Lavrov in Astana today.
➡️President of Russia Vladimir Putin sent a condolence message to President Droupadi Murmu & Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida issues a message of condolence over the tragic stampede in Uttar Pradesh.
➡️US President Joe Biden has claimed that he almost “fell asleep” during the presidential debate against Donald Trump.
➡️Australia doubled the cost of student visa fees for international students, may hit Indians students.
