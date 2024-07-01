TNI Evening News Headlines – July 01, 2024

Related Posts
➡️Discontinued since 2020 after surge in Covid-19 pandemic, the Chief Minister’s public grievance hearing was revived by Mohan Charan Majhi-led Government in Odisha on Monday.
➡️Odisha Government appoints 90 Executive Magistrates for Puri Ratha Jatra for the period from July 3, 2024 to July 19, 2024.
➡️MKCG Medical College & Hospital, Berhampur will have a special burn unit soon, confirms Odisha Health Minister Dr. Mukesh Mahaling.
➡️The members of Puri Pujapanda Niyog met CM Mohan Majhi at the State Guest House today and blessed him.
➡️Odisha CM Mohan Majhi along with Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan hold discussions with Puri Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb ahead of Ratha Jatra.
➡️Carbon Monoxide gas leak at Rourkela Steel Plant, 8 workers critical.
➡️IMD predicts heavy rainfall, thunderstorm in Odisha districts in next 2 days.
➡️Odisha Excise Commissioner directs officials to action against bars & pubs operating beyond the stipulated timings.
➡️Maharashtra: Family of 5, including 2 minors die by drowning in Bhushi Dam in Pune’s Lonavala area.
➡️‘Hindu’ remark by Rahul Gandhi sparks uproar in Lok Sabha.
➡️Assam: Nearly 1.2 lakh students take free college admission.
➡️Lt Gen Devendra Sharma takes over as new Army Training Command chief.
➡️RBI inks pact to link UPI with 4 ASEAN countries for instant cross-border retail payments.
➡️Sensex, Nifty hit fresh record closing highs on gains in IT, banking shares.
