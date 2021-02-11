TNI Morning News Headlines- February 11, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) issues fresh SOP for darshan of the Trinities at Srimandir in view of the present situation of COVID 19.

➡️ SJTA to allow devotees to have Mahaprasad at Ananda Bazar from February 12.

➡️ Bhubaneswar: Lingaraj Temple Trust Board Chairman writes to the National Monuments Authority (NMA) to withdraw Draft Heritage Bye-laws for Lingaraj Temple.

➡️ Odisha Government moves Supreme Court against the Andhra Pradesh (AP) Government challenging the conduct of panchayat elections in three of its villages in Kotia of Koraput district.

➡️ Odisha reports 95 Covid-19 cases including 56 quarantine and 39 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total positive cases now stand at 335984 including 333220 recoveries, 801 active cases and 1,910 deaths.

➡️ Sundargarh reports 20 Covid-19 cases followed by Cuttack 11 in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Soro: A girl dies after falling into a bore well pit at Salagadia village under Khaira police limits.

➡️ Ahead of the Budget session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly, Speaker Surya Narayan Patro calls for an all-party meeting on 17 February.

➡️ Devotees may not be allowed to pay obeisance at Shree Jagannath’s Padma Mukha Besha.

➡️ Kandhamal: 3 people arrested for allegedly smuggling Ganja.

India News

➡️ 12,923 new Covid-19 cases and 108 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Maharashtra: Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin will be rolled out in all district hospitals of the State from next week.

➡️ Around 7 million people have been vaccinated in India till now.

➡️ Defense Minister Rajnath Singh addresses the Rajya Sabha on ‘present situation in Eastern Ladakh’. India, China agreed to disengage troops from eastern Ladakh, Rajnath Singh tells Parliament.



➡️ “Implementation of disengagement agreement started Wednesday in North and South Bank of Pangong Lake. Indian troops will be based at their permanent base at Dhan Singh Thapa Post near Finger 3. Chinese side will keep its troop presence in North Bank area to east of Finger 8”: Rajnath Singh.

➡️ “Apps can work in India if they adhere rules, follow the Indian constitution; tough action will be taken if Social Media misused”: Ravi Shankar Prasad amid Twitter Row.

➡️ Activist Rona Wilson urged the Bombay High Court seeking the quashing of criminal proceedings against him for allegedly inciting violence in Bhima Koregaon near Pune.

➡️ Uttrakhand flash flood: Rescue team starts drilling operation to peep into the Tapovan tunnel.

➡️ Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar wishes Iran on the eve of the Islamic Revolution anniversary; Iran Foreign Minister Javad Zarif thanked India.

➡️ Indian Railways rolled out its first Air-conditioned 3-tier economy class coach.

➡️ The desi microblogging platform ‘Koo’ announces that the Chinese investor ‘Shunwei Capital’ will withdraw their shareholdings from the company.

➡️ The farmers have decided to intensify their demonstration against the farm laws by organising a “rail roko” Andolan on 18 February.

➡️ The Central Government mentioned Greta’s toolkit and US Capitol violence in a meeting with Twitter.

➡️ US clarified that there is no change in its policy on Jammu and Kashmir.

World News

➡️ Myanmar: A close aide of detained leader Aung Saan Suu Kyi has been arrested by the army.

➡️ Australia: Covid-19 cases surge in Melbourne.

➡️ Singapore Airlines begins flights with a fully vaccinated crew.

➡️ Pakistan Supreme Court has ordered the Khyber- Pakhtunkhwa Government to immediately start the rebuilding of vandalised Hindu temple.

➡️ Hundreds of migrants have begun to move across Panama after the lockdown.

➡️ US President Joe Biden discussed human rights and trade issues in a call with China’s Xi Jinping.

➡️Biden administration backed off on the TikTok ban imposed by former President Donald Trump.

➡️ Pharmacies in the United States will begin to offer Covid-19 vaccines fro today under the federal retail pharmacy program.

➡️ World Health Organization expert group suggests the use of AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine.