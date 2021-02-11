TNI Evening News Headlines- February 11, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Headless Body in Bhubaneswar: Commissioner of police recover missing head of the deceased woman from Bharatpur forest. She has been identified as 28-yr-old Pushpalata Raula of Dhirkut slums in Bhubaneswar. 2 accused arrested.

➡️ Ishwar Chandra Behera who was arrested for his links with ISI gets convicted and awarded life sentence by ADJ court in Balasore.

➡️ Kotia row: Supreme Court accepts the petition filed by Odisha Government; hearing tomorrow.

➡️ 2 close aides of BJP MP from Bhubaneswar, Aparajita Sarangi including her Personal Assistant arrested on charges of beating a man accusing him of pasting missing posters of the Parliamentarian in several places.

➡️ Berhampur SDJM court allows Police to take Abhay Kant Pathak and his son Akash Pathak on one-day remand tomorrow.

➡️ BJD Legislature Party meeting will be held at 5:30 PM on February 17, a day before the Budget Session of the Odisha Assembly.

➡️ Padma Vesha rituals of trinities will be observed on 13th February at the Shree Jagannath Temple, Puri.

➡️ Massive fire breaks out in Angul; property worth lakhs gutted.

➡️ Odisha Footballer Pyari Xaxa selected by All India Football Federation (AIFF) in the Indian senior women’s football team for Turkey Friendlies to be played between February 14 and 24.

India News

➡️ Death toll in Uttarakhand glacier burst rises to 36, 204 persons still missing.

➡️ Uttarakhand: Rescue operation in Tapovan tunnel halted after surge in water level. Around 25-35 people are estimated to be trapped in the tunnel for over four days.

➡️ Maharashtra: Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari denied State Plane to fly to Uttarakhand; Union Minister Ramdas Athawale a asks Maharashtra CM to apologise for insulting Governor.

➡️ Mughal Gardens to open for public from February 13 to March 21 between 10 AM to 5 PM. The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, will open the annual “Udyanotsav” of Rashtrapati Bhavan on February 12, 2021. Entry will be through advance Online Booking only.

➡️ Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh dedicate the water structures in the ‘Jalabhishekam’ programme in Bhopal.

➡️ Tamil Nadu Assembly Election: Polling time extended by one hour, says CEC Sunil Arora.

➡️ Amit Shah sets target for BJP’s social media team to reach out to 2 crore of West Bengal’s 10 crore population before polls.

➡️ No processions or big gatherings on birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on February 19 due to COVID-19 situation.

➡️ Flying of drones prohibited in Kochi from today till 15th February 2021 in view of arrival of PM Modi there on Sunday.

➡️ Flower Petals showered from helicopter on Devotees in Prayagraj on the occasion of Mouni Amavasya.

➡️ Assam Government decides to appoint sprinter Hima Das as Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP); amends integrated sports policy of the State.

➡️ Manasa Varanasi Bags Miss India World 2020 Title

➡️ Vijay Deverakonda & Ananya Panday starrer ‘Liger’ to hit Theatres on September 9.

World News

➡️ US President Joe Biden approves new Executive Order to sanction Myanmar Military leaders.

➡️ Europe’s oldest Nun Sister Andre (117) who survived 1918 Flu Pandemic and both World Wars now beats Covid-19.

➡️ Saudi Woman activist Loujain al-Hathloul freed after nearly 3 years in Jail.

➡️ UAE removes Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash from his post in a cabinet reshuffle.

➡️ Uncrewed Chinese spacecraft successfully enters Mars orbit after a 6-1/2-month journey from Earth.