TNI Morning News Headlines – December 17, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 154 COVID-19 cases on Thursday including 91 quarantine and 63 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reported 79 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Cold wave grips Odisha; 8 places record below 11 degree Celsius.

➡️ Daringbadi coldest at 6.5 degree Celsius.

➡️ 30 injured as Tourist Bus overturns in Kandhamal’s Kalinga Ghati.

India News

➡️ India reports 7,447 new #COVID19 cases, 7,886 recoveries, and 391 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ 1,35,99,96,267 vaccine doses administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

➡️ Active COVID-19 Cases In Country Decline To 86,415.

➡️ Four new cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus confirmed in Kerala; tally in state rises to 5.

➡️ Clearance of 38 Lakh Cheques Worth Rs 37,000 Cr affected due to Bank Strike.

➡️ Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm following Opposition protests over issue of Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

➡️ Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day.

➡️ Rupee slips 14 paise to 76.23 against US dollar in early trade.

➡️ Sensex slips 47.55 pts to 57,853.59 in opening session; Nifty declined 11.75 pts to 17,236.65.

World News

➡️ Terror Groups targeting India continue to operate from Pakistan: US Report on Terrorism.

➡️ President Ramnath Kovind inaugurates Dhaka’s Historic Kali Mandir destroyed by Pakistan Army in 1971.

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 272.8 Million, death toll surge to more than 5.33 million.

➡️ US Senate approves Biden pick Burns as China envoy after delay.

➡️ Bhutan confers its highest civilian award Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo on PM Modi.

➡️ Fire erupts in Japan building, 27 feared dead.