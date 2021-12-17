TNI Morning News Headlines – December 17, 2021

Key News Headlines of December 17, 2021. Details Below

By Sagarika Satapathy
Clearance of 38 Lakh Cheques Worth Rs 37,000 Cr affected due to Bank Strike
128

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 154 COVID-19 cases on Thursday including 91 quarantine and 63 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reported 79 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Cold wave grips Odisha; 8 places record below 11 degree Celsius.

➡️ Daringbadi coldest at 6.5 degree Celsius.

➡️ 30 injured as Tourist Bus overturns in Kandhamal’s Kalinga Ghati.

India News

➡️ India reports 7,447 new #COVID19 cases, 7,886 recoveries, and 391 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ 1,35,99,96,267 vaccine doses administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

➡️ Active COVID-19 Cases In Country Decline To 86,415.

➡️ Four new cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus confirmed in Kerala; tally in state rises to 5.

Related Posts

TNI Evening News Headlines – December 16, 2021

Odisha CM reviews progress of Sports Infra Projects at…

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Clearance of 38 Lakh Cheques Worth Rs 37,000 Cr affected due to Bank Strike.

➡️ Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm following Opposition protests over issue of Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

➡️ Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day.

➡️ Rupee slips 14 paise to 76.23 against US dollar in early trade.

➡️ Sensex slips 47.55 pts to 57,853.59 in opening session; Nifty declined 11.75 pts to 17,236.65.

World News

➡️ Terror Groups targeting India continue to operate from Pakistan: US Report on Terrorism.

➡️ President Ramnath Kovind inaugurates Dhaka’s Historic Kali Mandir destroyed by Pakistan Army in 1971.

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 272.8 Million, death toll surge to more than 5.33 million.

➡️ US Senate approves Biden pick Burns as China envoy after delay.

➡️ Bhutan confers its highest civilian award Ngadag Pel gi Khorlo on PM Modi.

➡️ Fire erupts in Japan building, 27 feared dead.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.