Sudarshan News Resident Editor arrested over misleading tweet: Gurugram police
A team of the cybercrime police station arrested him from here.
Gurugram: Sudarshan News Resident Editor, Mukesh Kumar, was arrested on Friday for allegedly posting misleading tweets against Gurugram Police Commissioner Kala Ramachandran, police said.
— Gurugram Police (@gurgaonpolice) August 11, 2023
गुड़गांव की पुलिस कमिश्नर को @AJENews (अल जजीरा न्यूज चैनल) से फ़ोन किया जा रहा है
हिंदुओं के खिलाफ कार्रवाई के लिए दबाव बनाया जा रहा है।
और @DC_Gurugram फोन आने के बाद इतने दबाव में आ जाती हैं कि कहीं से भी हिंदूवादी कार्यकर्ताओं को उठा ले रही है@cmohry कृपया संज्ञान लें pic.twitter.com/bIjVYfR0Di
— Mukesh Kumar (@mukeshkrd) August 8, 2023
