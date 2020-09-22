TNI Evening News Headlines – September 22, 2020

Odisha News

👉 DRDO conducts successful flight test of ABHYAS High-speed Expendable Aerial Target (HEAT) from ITR Balasore in Odisha today.

👉 Odisha records 3,834 Covid-19 Recoveries today including 525 from Khordha, 389 from Cuttack and 274 from Puri. The total recovered cases of the State now stand at 1,53,213.

👉 Bhubaneswar reports 345 new COVID-19 cases including 101 Quarantine and 244 local contact cases: taking the total positive cases to 19243 in the Capital City.

👉 Kendrapara District Headquarters Hospital shuts for 3 days after staff test positive for COVID-19.

👉 Tata Steel mining starts operations at Sukinda Chromite Mine in Odisha.

👉 Odisha urges Centre to suspend coal block auction process for three months.

India News

👉 Maharashtra: Death toll in Bhiwandi building collapse rises to 22.

👉 Rajya Sabha passes 7 Bills today in the absence of Opposition.

👉 Opposition parties boycott Lok Sabha in support of suspended Rajya Sabha members.

👉 Jammu and Kashmir Police and Army have recovered Drone-dropped arms, ammunition in the border area of Akhnoor sector.

👉 India’s COVID-19 deaths per million population among lowest in world, which stands at 64 for India and 123 for world: Health Ministry.

👉 More than 11 lakh Indians returned to India under Vande Bharat Mission till 31st August, 2020.

👉 Judicial Custody Of Rhea Chakraborty extended by 14 more Days.

👉 Kerala reported 4,125 new coronavirus cases and 19 deaths today.