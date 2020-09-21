TNI Morning News Headlines – September 21, 2020
Odisha News
👉 Odisha reports single-day spike of 4242 Covid-19 cases including 2503 quarantin and 1739 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total cases now stand at 184122.
👉 Odisha conducts 47758 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours including 40010 Antigen, 7658 RT-PCR & 90 TruNat tests.
👉 Odisha reports 9 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, toll mounts to 710.
👉 Orissa High Court to remain closed for 2 Days (September 21 and 22).
👉 +2 Admission for first Cut-Off list begins in Odisha.
India News
👉 India’s COVID-19 case tally at 54.87 lakh with a spike of 86,961 new cases & 1,130 deaths in the last 24 hours.
👉 The total case tally stands at 54,87,581 including 10,03,299 active cases and 87,882 deaths.
👉 India conducts 731534 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours.
👉 More than 43 lakhs have recovered for Covid-19 in India. India’s recoveries constitute 19% of total global recoveries.
👉 Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu suspends 8 MPs for unruly behaviour in Rajya Sabha.
👉 10 dead after three-storey building collapses in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi.
👉 SC says entrance exam of NLSIU Bengaluru stands cancelled, directs admissions in national law universities be conducted as per CLAT-2020.
👉 IPL 2020: Match tied. Delhi Capitals beat KXIP in the Super Over.
👉 Rupee rises 5 paise to 73.40 against US dollar in early trade.
World News
👉 Global Covid-19 cases nearing 31 Million mark, Death Toll At 959332.
Comments are closed.