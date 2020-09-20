TNI Evening News Headlines – September 20, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Bhubaneswar reports 325 new COVID-19 cases including 107 Quarantine and 218 local contact cases: taking the total positive cases to 18592 in the Capital City. 38 persons from the CRPF campus in Bhubaneswar tested positive for COVID-19.

👉 Krushi Bhavan emerges as People’s Choice Winner in Social Good category at the prestigious AZ Awards 2020.

👉 Flash flood warning issued for several Odisha Districts including Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Cuttack, Keonjhar, Angul, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Kalahandi, Sonepur, Bolangir and Jharsuguda.

👉 Pallahara MLA and BJD leader Mukesh Kumar Pal tests positive for COVID-19.

👉 BJD opposed Agriculture Bills in Rajya Sabha; MP Amar Patnaik demanded that the Bills be sent to a select committee of the House.

Odisha-born IRS officer Simanchala Dash appointed Advisor to International Monetary Fund (IMF) Executive Director.

India News

👉 Rajya Sabha passes the Farmers’ and Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 amid protest by Opposition MPs.

👉 India reports high recoveries of over 94,000 for 2 successive days. 94,612 recoveries registered in the last 24 hours. Recovery Rate now stands at 79.68%.

👉 Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) approves commercial launch of low cost Covid-19 test ‘Feluda’.

👉 Punjab Govt allows students of Class IX to XII to visit schools.

👉 Salman Khan, Karan Johar summoned over Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

👉 2 Maoists killed in exchange of fire in Komaram Bheem district in Telangana.

👉 IPL 2020 in UAE: Ishant Sharma injured during training, final call to be taken before game.

Wold News

👉 China hatching new conspiracy near Arunachal Pradesh border after defeat in Ladakh.

👉 TikTok owner ByteDance seeking $60 billion valuation in US deal.

👉 2 Dead, 14 Injured in Mass Shooting at ‘Illegal’ Party in New York.