TNI Bureau: The Rajya Sabha has passed a motion suspending 8 MPs for a period of one week for “unruly behaviour” yesterday.

They include Derek O’Brien & Dola Sen (TMC), Sanjay Singh (AAP), Rajeev Satav, Ripun Bora & Syed Nasir Hussain (Congress), KK Ragesh & Elamaram Karim (CPI-M).

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned after the Opposition created ruckus in the House over the suspension.