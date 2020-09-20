Srimandir Sevayat Premananda Das Mohapatra dies following Covid-19 Recovery

By Sagarika Satapathy
Premananda Das Mohapatra
TNI Bureau:  Senior Sevayat (Servitor) of Puri Srimandir, Premananda Das Mohapatra passed away today. He had recovered from Covid-19 three days ago.

Premananda Das Mohapatra was undergoing treatment at Hi-Tech Covid Hospital in Bhubaneswar after being tested positive for CoronaVirus. He later recovered and got discharged from the hospital.

He complained of chest pain this morning and was rushed to Puri District Headquarters Hospital where he died of a cardiac arrest.

Premananda Das Mohapatra was the Secretary of the Daitapati Nijog and was serving as the Badagrahi of Devi Subhadra.

Around 200 Servitors and their family members have tested positive for Covid-19 so far. Unofficial sources put the death toll at 8-10.

