TNI Evening News Headlines – October 29, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Bhubaneswar reports only 93 Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours including 21 Quarantine and 72 local contact cases; taking the total positive cases to 28985 in the Capital City.

👉 254 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 Odisha records 1908 Covid-19 Recoveries today including 222 from Khordha, 170 from Sundargarh, 126 from Anugul, 102 from Kendrapara and 100 from Cuttack. The total recovered cases of the State now stand at 272038.

👉 Bhubaneswar petrol pump blast: DNA reports confirm death of Ganjam residence Simanchal Parida at site.

👉 BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik addresses people of Balasore Sadar Assembly Constituency through a virtual rally.

👉 Puri district administration imposes restriction on visit of Habisyalis to Pilgrim City for Kartika Brata.

👉 Devotees will not be permitted to pay ‘Nagarjuna Besha’ darshan of deities in Puri.

👉 OPD services at AIIMS Bhubaneswar will start from November 2.

👉 RTOs in Odisha will remain open from 3 PM to 5 PM on 31st October to facilitate registration of vehicles during the 3 days of Govt holidays from October 30 till November 1.

👉 Nandankanan Zoological Park offers Virtual Tour following COVID-19 restrictions.

India News

👉 Union Cabinet approves a project for rehabilitation and improvement of dams for a total amount of Rs. 10,211 crore.

👉 Government of India prohibits the export of onion seeds, with immediate effect to curb rising Onion Prices.

👉 With 10,75,760 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the cumulative tests have crossed 10.65 crores: Govt of India.

👉 A 28-year-old COVID-19 positive woman gave birth to 3 babies at AIIMS in Raipur on 18th October. All babies found COVID negative in the first report: AIIMS, Raipur.

👉 Maharashtra Government extends lockdown till 30th November.

👉 Twitter apologises before the JPC Panel for showing Leh as part of China.

👉 Former Gujarat CM Keshubhai Patel passes away at 92.

👉 55.69% final voter turnout was recorded in the first phase of Bihar assembly elections yesterday: Election Commission of India.

👉 Mumbai Court orders FIR against Kangana Ranaut & Rangoli Chandel.

👉 PM Modi promises Covid Vaccine to all Indians when available.

👉 96% athletes resume training for Olympic 2024.

👉 Heavy to very heavy rainfall in Kerala, Tamil Nadu in next 5 Days, says IMD.

👉 SC stays Uttarakhand HC order on FIR against CM Trivendra Singh Rawat over graft allegations.

👉 Bahujan Samaj Party suspends seven MLAs with immediate effect.

👉 Protesters block Delhi-Noida Flyway, demand justice for Businessman Aman Bainsla.

World News

👉 Three stabbed to death in France Terror Attack; gunman killed in second incident.

👉 Pak Minister Fawad Chaudhry admits Pakistan’s role in Pulwama terrorist attack in J&K, calls it ‘great success’.