Battle of Balasore: Naveen seeks votes via Virtual Rally

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik has addressed a virtually rally in Balasore Sadar Assembly and sought votes for the BJD candidate Swarup Kumar Das in the ensuing by-election.

Addressing a virtual rally Naveen Patnaik said, “My Government is very serious about restoring economy both at State level and at individual household levels. For this I have three important interventions where I need your unstinted support. Credit to Farmers, Credit to Mission Shakti SHGs and Credit to MSMEs”.

Addressing the people of Balasore he said that he will personally monitor the development of Balasore district.

Key Excerpts from Naveen’s speech at the Virtual Rally in Balasore:

➡️ “We are providing more than 600 crore rupees for interest subvention to facilitate farmers get loan at ‘Zero percent’ up to 50 Thousand rupees and at 2% up to Rupees 3 lakhs. We also have our ‘Balaram’ Scheme to help our Share Croppers”.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ “In case of Women Self-help Groups, Mission Shakti, My Government is providing 100% interest subvention up to Rs.3 lakhs making it interest free”.

➡️ “Similarly for MSMEs State has designed some interest subvention to boost the sectors. I would be closely monitoring Credit Flow to these three crucial sectors and have a district wise review with Collectors and bankers jointly by the end of November”.

➡️ “Best performing banks would be awarded with Chief Minister’s award for Champion banks. I would also inform about the performance to the Union Finance Minister”.

➡️ “As I said earlier if doctors have a major role in saving lives, Bankers have a major role in saving livelihoods. I am sure all of you will raise to the occasion in helping the poor and needy. Esp.- Women, Farmers, and MSMEs”.

➡️ “Covid as a Pandemic has impacted both lives and livelihoods. Doctors and Covid Warriors are fighting to save lives. Bankers are also Covid Warriors as you are central in our fight to revive and restore livelihoods. I take this opportunity to appreciate the banking community for doing great service even during the lockdown period risking your lives. My deep condolences to the families of Bankers who lost their lives to Covid serving the people”.