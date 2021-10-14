TNI Evening News Headlines – October 14, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 216 more COVID positive cases & 196 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 131 local contact cases and 85 quarantine cases.

➡️ 477 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1020645.

➡️ Offline Classes for 8 & 11 Students to begin in Odisha after Dussehra Vacations: Odisha School and Mass Education Department.

➡️ CBSE Term-1 Board Exams for classes 10, 12 will be conducted offline.

➡️ Human limbs having stitch marks found in garbage dump on the backside of Ram Mandir in Bhubaneswar.

➡️ Bomb attack on MLA Mohan Majhi carried out over past grudge; 5 persons involved in the incident arrested.

➡️ Nabin Nanda quits Congress.

➡️ IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Odisha till October 18.

India News

➡️ DRDO has developed anti-drone technology; transferred to Industries: DRDO Chairman GS Reddy in Samba.

➡️ Aryan Khan’s bail order reserved for October 20. Aryan & others will stay in jail for another 6 days.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage crosses the 97 crore mark with more than 27 lakh doses administered till 7 pm today: Government of India.

➡️ Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also met with former prime minister Dr. Manmohan Singh’s wife, Gursharan Kaur, during his visit to AIIMS.

➡️ Around 500 multi-modal cargo terminals will be established under the PM GATI-SHAKTI program in a time period of 4-5 years: Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

➡️ Kerala reports 9,246 new COVID-19 cases, 10,952 recoveries and 96 deaths today.

➡️ Special NDPS Court in Mumbai rejects bail plea of Armaan Kohli and two others in a drugs case

➡️ BCCI likely to appoint Rahul Dravid as interim coach of Team India after T20 World Cup.

World News

➡️ Kenyan distance runner Agnes Tirop gets stabbed to death.

➡️ Fire in Taiwan’s Kaohsiung city kills at least 46, wounds over 40.

➡️ WHO says ‘last chance’ to find COVID origins, urges China to provide data.

➡️ Facebook’s secret list leaked, includes 10 ‘dangerous individuals and organizations’ from India.

➡️ Japan PM dissolves parliament, paves way for election.