TNI Evening News Headlines – November 25, 2023

➡️ Ravenshaw University in Cuttack becomes the first public varsity in Odisha to bag A++ grade from National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) of the University Grants Commission (UGC).
➡️ 6 labourers from Kosagumuda Block in Nabarangpur District died after tipper overturns in Malkangiri.
➡️ Laser scanning of Puri Srimandir Ratna Bhandar to start from Nov 28: SJTA Chief.
➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launched the LAccMI bus service in Rayagada district, emphasizing the benefits of rural residents. 52 buses will connect 182 panchayats of this district.
➡️ Dharmendra Pradhan attended the inaugural session of the international seminar on ‘Santha Kabi Bhima Bhoi and the Legacy of the Mahima Cult’ at Bhubaneswar.
➡️ Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Operation may get delayed further, drilling to start again in next 1-2 Days. 86 meters of vertical drilling needed to reach Silkyara tunnel’s crust: National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).
➡️ Rajasthan: Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) being sealed & secured at a polling booth in Jaipur. Counting of votes will take place on December 3.
Related Posts
➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi flew a sortie in the indigenously designed, developed and manufactured Tejas Twin Seat Light Combat Fighter aircraft in Bengaluru.
➡️ Delhi’s Saket Court orders life imprisonment for all four accused involved in 2008 Delhi journalist Saumya Vishwanathan’s murder case.
➡️ A Cyclonic Circulation is likely to emerge in South Andaman Sea and neighbourhood by 26th November. Under its influence, a Low-Pressure area is likely to form over South Andaman Sea and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal around 27th November.
➡️ 4 students died and several injured in a stampede at Kerala’s Cochin University.
➡️ Kerala: Devotees visit and offer prayers at Sabarimala Sree Dharma Sastha Temple, in Pathanamthitta.
➡️ Students without Biology in Class 12 can still become doctors: National Medical Commission (NMC) guidelines.
➡️ India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty enter men’s doubles final with 21-15 22-20 win over Chinese duo of He Ji Ting and Ren Xiang Yu at China Masters Super 750 badminton tournament.
➡️ Egyptian officials say Hamas to free 14 hostages Saturday for 42 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, in second swap.
Comments are closed.