Puri SP appreciates Subedar Jogesh Swain for efforts during Snana Purnima

TNI Bureau: Subedar Jogesh Chandra Swain of Puri Srimandir Security has been appreciated by Puri Superintendent of Police Kanwar Vishal Singh for his efforts during Snana Purnima.

Puri SP has praised Jogesh Swain for his leadership, personal involvement and supervision of law & order situation for smooth conduct of Snana Purnima of Lord jagannath and his siblings at Shree Jagannath Temple, Puri.

Subedar Jogesh was rewarded with an appreciation letter.

Jogesh thanked the SP saying the appreciation will remind him of his responsibility towards fulfilling his duty with precision and care.