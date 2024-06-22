TNI Evening News Headlines – June 22, 2024

➡️ Snana Purnima: Devotees throng Jagannath temple in Puri to witness the Gajanana Besha (Hati Besha) of the Trinities after the ceremonial bathing rituals.
➡️Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi relieves all Chairpersons in Government Corporations appointed by the previous regime.
➡️OFS officer Umesh Chandra Tripathy appointed additional secretary in the CMO.
➡️Odisha Government submits a proposal to Centre for establishment of a second AIIMS in Sambalpur.
➡️The decision related to opening of Puri Srimandir Ratna Bhandar, will be taken by Odisha Government soon: Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan.
➡️NEET-UG and UGC-NET exams row: Centre replaces incumbent Director General of NTA Subodh Kumar Singh; Pradeep Singh Kharola IAS given additional charge of NTA DG till regular appointment.
➡️NEET-PG Entrance Examination, scheduled to be held tomorrow has been postponed. Fresh date will be announced at the earliest.
➡️The Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024 came into effect on 21st June.
➡️Ministry of Education also constituted a High-Level Committee of Experts to ensure transparent, smooth and fair conduct of examinations.
➡️Services provided by Indian Railways like platform tickets exempted from GST.
➡️Haj pilgrims reach Delhi Airport after the successful completion of the pilgrimage.
➡️Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding tomorrow: Zaheer’s father, Iqbal Ratansi announced that Sonakshi will not be converting to Islam after marriage.
➡️Kannada Actor Darshan sent to judicial custody till July 4 in Renukaswamy murder case.
➡️Archery World Cup Stage 3: Indian women’s compound team secure third successive World Cup medal.
