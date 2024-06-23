Student Anger may prove Lethal for Modi 3.0

Student anger over scams has reached a boiling point, threatening the stability of Modi 3.0. The UGC NET and NEET scams have ignited a fierce backlash from students across India, raising concerns about the government’s credibility and effectiveness in handling educational reforms.

The UGC NET scam first came to light when students noticed irregularities in the exam process. Allegations of question paper leaks, cheating, and unfair practices quickly surfaced. This scandal shattered the trust students had in the examination system, leading to widespread protests and demands for justice. The government’s initial response was seen as inadequate, further fueling student anger over scams.

Similarly, the NEET scam has been a significant point of contention. Reports of rigged exams, proxy candidates, and bribery tarnished the integrity of this crucial medical entrance test. Students and their families, who invest years of hard work and resources into preparing for NEET, felt betrayed. This scandal not only questioned the fairness of the examination system but also the future of aspiring medical professionals.

Student anger over scams like UGC NET and NEET has significant political implications. In a country where youth constitute a substantial portion of the electorate, their dissatisfaction can sway election outcomes. The BJP, under Modi’s leadership, has enjoyed strong support from the youth in previous elections. However, these scams have created a rift, jeopardizing this critical support base.

Addressing student anger over scams requires immediate and decisive action from the government. Transparency in the examination process, strict penalties for those involved in malpractices, and reforms to ensure fair conduct of exams are essential steps. The government must rebuild trust by demonstrating a commitment to integrity and accountability.

The history of student protests in India shows that youth movements can bring about significant political change. From the anti-corruption protests in 2011 to the recent CAA-NRC demonstrations, student voices have shaped public discourse and influenced policy decisions. The current wave of anger over the UGC NET and NEET scams could similarly impact the political landscape, potentially challenging the BJP’s hold on power.

Recent developments have escalated the situation. The government cancelled the UGC NET exam due to irregularities and removed the Director-General of the National Testing Agency (NTA). Additionally, they postponed the NEET PG exam and initiated a CBI probe into the NEET UG irregularities.. These actions highlight the seriousness of the issues and the government’s efforts to address them.

In conclusion, student anger over scams such as UGC NET and NEET poses a serious threat to Modi 3.0. The government’s ability to address these concerns effectively will determine its political survival. The youth’s demand for transparency and justice must be met to restore faith in the system and secure their support.