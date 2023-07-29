TNI Morning News Headlines – July 29, 2023

➡️ 25 platoons police force deployed for Muharram procession in Bhadrak on Saturday.
➡️Tiger census in Odisha to be conducted in two phases in October: Forest Department.
➡️Countdown for launch of 7 Singaporean satellites with PSLV rocket begins at Sriharikota rocket port. The Sunday rocketing mission will be the third commercial mission for ISRO in 2023.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate All India Education Convention on the occasion of the completion of three years of National Education Policy-2020 at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan.
➡️21-member INDIA alliance MPs boarding the flight to go for 2-day Manipur visit.
➡️BJP National President JP Nadda releases list of its central office bearers; Baijayant Panda reappointed party’s national vice-president.
➡️Former Telangana BJP President Bandi Sanjay Kumar appointed as party’s national General Secretary.
➡️An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 on the Richter scale hit Andaman Islands today at around 12:53 am: National Centre for Seismology.
➡️Over 7,000 perform Amarnath Yatra on 28th day, total crosses 3.77 Lakh.
➡️Indian Navy rescues 36 fishermen stranded in Bay of Bengal: Officials.
➡️Men’s T20 WC 2024 to be played in West Indies & USA from June 4 to 30.
➡️UK Government is looking forward to Prime Minister Sunak’s visit to New Delhi in September for the G20 summit.
➡️US prosecutors bring new charges against Donald Trump. Trump accused of asking staffer to delete camera footage in Florida classified documents case.
