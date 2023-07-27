TNI Evening News Headlines – July 27, 2023

➡️ Odisha Government asks all Universities to furnish details of Manipur students pursuing Higher Education in the State after getting appeal of Manipur Governor & Chief Secretary.
➡️US based Silicon Power Group is all set to open a 150mm Silicon Carbide manufacturing facility in Odisha with an investment of Rs 1,000 crore.
➡️President Droupadi Murmu returns to Delhi after concluding 3-day visit to Odisha.
➡️Orissa High Court lifts stay on Odisha Civil Services 2021 results.
➡️President Droupadi Murmu interacted with members of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) of Odisha at Raj Bhavan, Bhubaneswar.
➡️President lays foundation stone for ‘Divine Light House’ of Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya in Odisha.
➡️OSSC JE (Civil) Main Exam question paper leaked from the printing press; the press helper supplied the question paper to the mastermind, who is a Bihar Government employee: Balasore SP Sagarika Nath.
➡️Rainfall activity to increase across Odisha from July 29: IMD.
➡️Union Home Ministry to refer Manipur Viral Video case to CBI.
➡️Allahabad High Court to pronounce order on ASI Survey of Gyanvapi Mosque on August 3.
➡️Supreme Court extends tenure of ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra till September 15.
➡️PM Modi inaugurates Rajkot International Airport in Gujarat.
➡️Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi begins two-day visit to India.
➡️Sensex plunges 440.38 points to settle at 66,266.82; Nifty declines 118.40 points to 19,659.90.
➡️Rupee rises 8 paise to close at 81.93 (provisional) against US dollar.
➡️Asian Games: India Men’s team to play Bangladesh, China, Mayanmar.
➡️India won the toss and elected to bowl in first ODI against West Indies.
