TNI Evening News Headlines – July 10, 2024

➡️ Odisha Cabinet approves 5 Key proposals including hike in Minimum wage of unskilled, semi-skilled, skilled & highly skilled workers, 200 crore Odia Asmita Corpus Fund.
➡️State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) meeting chaired by Chief Secretary
Manoj Ahuja approves 26 projects worth Rs 5992.92 Crores.
➡️Srimandir managing committee submits proposal to Odisha govt for opening Ratna Bhandar on July 14.
➡️Puri Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb expressed concerns over the mishap during ‘Adap Mandap Bije’ of Lord Balabhadra; a 3-member committee formed to examine video footage and provide report within 10 days.
➡️Over two dozen individuals have been detained during an extensive search operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district. Official sources said the terrorists are still hiding inside the forest area.
➡️Supreme Court observed that Muslim women can seek maintenance from their husband.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer participated in the India-Austria Business Meeting, agree to strengthen ties. PM Modi invites Austrian companies to invest in India.
➡️PM Modi holds a meeting with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen in Vienna.
➡️Main accused in Worli hit-and-run case sent to police custody till July 16.
➡️AAP MP Swati Maliwal alleged assault case: Delhi High Court reserved order on bail plea moved by former personal secretary to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Bibhav Kumar.
➡️Bihar: Manvi Madhu Kashya becomes the first transwoman Sub-Inspector of India.
➡️President Droupadi Murmu unveiled and flagged off the Durand Cup, President’s Cup and Shimla Trophy at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi.
➡️India batter Ruturaj Gaikwad breaks into top ten of ICC Men’s T20I rankings.
➡️India beat Zimbabwe by 23 runs in 3rd T20I to take 2-1 lead in series.
➡️Sensex tanks 426.87 points to settle at 79,924.77; Nifty drops 108.75 points to 24,324.45.
➡️Israeli military ordered the evacuation of Gaza City.
