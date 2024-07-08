Odisha CM orders Crackdown on Illegal Land Encroachments

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has issued a directive to District Magistrates to expedite the removal of illegal encroachments on Government lands throughout the State.

The Chief Minister emphasized the urgency of clearing encroachments in both urban and rural areas to facilitate development and public welfare projects. He noted that unauthorized occupations hinder progress, making immediate action imperative.

According to current regulations, after encroachments are cleared, the reclaimed land must be fenced and clearly marked with signboards to indicate its status as government property. This measure aims to prevent future encroachments and ensure public awareness.