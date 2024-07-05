TNI Evening News Headlines – July 05, 2024

➡️A cyclonic circulation over Bay of Bengal is likely to bring heavy rainfall to Odisha till July 10.
➡️All 9 Cottages in Kusuma Bungalow in Jajpur belong to Odisha Sports Department; built at Rs 8 crore from CSR Funds, clarifies Jajpur Municipality Deputy Chairman Santosh Mallick.
➡️Kendrapada MP & BJP’s National Vice President Baijayant ‘Jay’ Panda undergoes Eye Surgery again.
➡️Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi gets organisational responsibility for the first time; appointed Co-Incharge of Kerala unit of BJP.
➡️Odisha to get five Royal Bengal Tigers; Debrigarh Sanctuary to get three and Similipal Sanctuary to get two tigers; all big cats to be brought from Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra in a phased manner in August and October; informs Forest department.
➡️Consumer court slaps Rs 33,000 fine on Vishal Mega Mart for charging Rs 16 for a carry bag in Bolangir district.
➡️5 crore trees to be planted this year in Odisha, 16 lakh palm trees to be planted to reduce lightning death rates, informs Forest, Environment & Climate Change Dept secretary Satyabrata Sahu.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Defence Investiture Ceremony-2024 (Phase-1) at Rashtrapati Bhavan, where President Droupadi Murmu presented the Gallantry Awards.
➡️Bihar Government has suspended 11 engineers after the recent collapse of 9 bridges in the State.
➡️Supreme Court will hear on July 10 petitions seeking review of the top court’s judgement that had refused to legalise same-sex marriage.
➡️NEET PG 2024 will be conducted on August 11 in two shifts.
➡️Indian Railways to roll out 10,000 more non-AC coaches to cater to increasing demand.
➡️Delhi Court extends judicial custody of BRS Leader K Kavitha till July 18 in Excise policy case.
➡️BJP appoints party’s in-charge, co-incharge of several States.
➡️Total employment in MSMEs crosses 20.2 crore mark in India.
➡️Government makes ISI mark mandatory for steel and aluminium utensils to ensure safety in kitchens.
➡️India ranks 3rd in fintech funding globally in January-June period.
➡️After Apple, Google set to manufacture Pixel phones in India.
➡️Team India captain Rohit Sharma and cricketers Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube and Yashasvi Jaiswal felicitated at Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan.
➡️Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announces reward of Rs 11 crore to Indian cricket team for T20 World Cup win.
➡️South Africa make 189/4 against India in the first women’s T20I at Chennai.
➡️Rishi Sunak gives his last speech as UK Prime Minister outside 10, Downing Street.
