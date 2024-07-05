Cyclonic circulation over BoB; Heavy rainfall in Odisha for next 5 days

TNI Bureau: With the Southwest monsoon has become active in Odisha, a cyclonic circulation lies over the East-central Bay of Bengal.

Under its impact, several districts in the State will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in next 5 days from July 6 to July 10, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed on Friday.

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar has issued ‘Yellow Warning’ for heavy rainfall activities in several districts of the State.

Weather Forecast:

➡️Several parts of Odisha are likely to experience thunderstorms and heavy rainfall activities during the subsequent 24 hours.

➡️Heavy rainfall may lash one or two places in Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Koraput, Rayagada and Malkangiri districts on July 6.

➡️Heavy to very heavy rain at one or two places in Koraput, Malkangiri, Kandhamal and Ganjam districts on July 7.

➡️Heavy rain in Gajapati, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Khordha, Nayagarh, Puri, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts.

➡️Heavy rainfall is likely at one or two places in Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Gajapati, Ganjam and Kandhamal districts on July 8.

➡️Heavy rainfall/thundershower may also occur in Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Mayurbhanj, and Keonjhar on July 9 and July 10.