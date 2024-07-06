TNI Morning News Headlines – July 06, 2024

➡️ Stage set for grand Ratha Jatra of Lord Jagannath. The servitors of Puri Srimandir performs the ‘Agyan Mala Bije’ rituals for the three chariots ahead of the world-famous Ratha Jatra.
➡️President Droupadi Murmu will be attending the Ratha Jatra festivities as a devotee on July 7 (tomorrow). Droupadi Murmu will be on a 4-day visit to Odisha starting July 6.
➡️Odisha Government is scheduled to present the Budget for 2024-2025 financial year in the Assembly on July 25.
➡️500 bottles of cough syrup, narcotics injections and Rs 50,000 cash seized following a raid by Bargarh Town Police; 1 person arrested.
➡️Dengue cases rising in Bolangir district, state-level health team will visit Saintala to take stock of situation.
➡️Delhi Court extends Judicial Custody of Delhi’s former deputy CM Manish Sisodia till July 15 in CBI case of Excise Policy case.
➡️Gadchiroli, Maharashtra: Two jawans of the C60 troops suffered minor injuries after an IED attack by Maoists near Dodhraj Bhamragad Bridge.
➡️Dev Prakash Madhukar, the key accused in the tragic stampede at a ‘satsang in ‘Hathras stampede arrested. self-styled godman and preacher Narayan Sakar Hari alias ‘Bhole Baba”s name has not been mentioned in the FIR.
➡️Assam flood situation worsens, 24.20 lakh affected in 30 districts.
➡️India has about 1 crore gig workers and the gig economy is expected to give employment to about 2.4 crore people by 2030: Labour and Employment Secy Sumita Dawra at CII event in New Delhi.
➡️Tibetan Buddhist monks celebrate the 89th Birthday of the 14th Dalai Lama.
➡️New UK PM Starmer appoints cabinet, names country’s first female Chancellor.
➡️Reformist Masoud Pezeshkian wins presidential elections in Iran.
➡️Bangladesh Grandmaster Ziaur Rahman dies while playing in national championship.
