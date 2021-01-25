TNI Evening News Headlines – January 25, 2021

Odisha News
➡️ 6 personalities from Odisha to get Padma Awards 2021.
➡️ Odia sculptor Sudarshan Sahoo to receive Padma Vibhushan.
➡️ Nanda Prusty & Rajat Kumar Kar (Literature & Education), Shanti Devi (social work), Purnamasi Jani (art), Dr Krishan Mohan Pathi (medicine) to receive Padma Shri Award.
➡️ Colonel Santosh Babu, who lost his life in Galwan valley clash, has been awarded Mahavir Chakra posthumously.
➡️ Naib Subedar Nuduram Soren from Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, who lost his life in the Galwan Valley clash, awarded Vir Chakra .
➡️ Odisha CM approves 62 posts for the proposed special wing to probe crimes against women & children in Odisha.
➡️ Police Commissionerate building, Lok Seva Bhavan and Rail Sadan in Bhubaneswar illuminated ahead of Republic Day tomorrow.
➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 4 Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours including all local contact cases; taking the total positive cases to 31840 in the Capital City.
➡️ 140 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 331284.
India News
➡️ President Ram Nath Kovind approves the list of 119 eminent personalities for Padma Awards 2021.
➡️ 102 Personalities recieve Padma Shri 2021.
➡️ Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe, noted singer SP Balasubramaniam will be conferred with the Padma Vibhushan posthumous.
➡️ Indian Railways Approves 115 Mail, Express Trains In January
➡️ The President has approved awards of 455 Gallantry and other Defence decorations to Armed Forces personnel and others.
➡️ President Ram Nath Kovind addresses the country on eve of Republic Day.
➡️ 6 Army personnel including Col Santosh Babu, Nb Sub Nuduram Soren, Hav K Palani, Hav Tejinder Singh, Nk Deepak Singh Sep Gurtej Singh awarded Chakra series wartime gallantry medals for the Galwan valley clash.
➡️ Major Anuj Sood, who lost his life in an encounter with terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir in May 2020 has been awarded Shaurya Chakra posthumously.
➡️ India successfully test-fires new-generation Akash Missile off Odisha Coast.
➡️ Farmer Unions announce plan to march towards Parliament on Budget Day on February 1.
World News
➡️ 10 dead, one miner still missing in China’s Shandong Gold mine.
