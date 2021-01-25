DIG Anup Sahoo adopts Sarangadhar High School

TNI Bureau: DIG (Intelligence) Anup Sahoo, IPS has adopted the Sarangadhar (SD) High School in Kamakhyanagar in Dhenkanal district, as part of the 5T initiative for the School Adoption Programme.

IPS Anup Sahoo, had studied in Sarangadhar (SD) High School from Std. 5 to Std. 10. He later studied in JNU, New Delhi too.

“The school had immense role in shaping his thinking and inculcating values”, he said.

He also fondly remembers one of his Teachers, giving him his first Oxford English Advanced Learner’s Dictionary.