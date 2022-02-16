TNI Evening News Headlines – February 16, 2022

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 106 more COVID positive cases & 956 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 79 local contact cases and 27 quarantine cases.

➡️ 1639 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1263106.

➡️ Odisha Panchayat Polls: Over 70% voter turnout recorded today in the first phase of Panchayat Elections 2022.

➡️ Last date of uploading of marks for Plus-II students (2020 Admission Batch) is extended up to midnight of 28.02.2022.

➡️ Doctor of Charichhak Community Health Centre Konark nabbed by Vigilance while taking bribe from the relative of a pregnant woman.

➡️ Additional SP Communications of Odisha Police, Trinath Mishra who was arrested by Vigilance, sent to jail on 14-day judicial custody.

➡️ Vigilance arrested 23 govt servants in Odisha so far this year.

➡️ Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art paying tribute to veteran musician-composer singer Bappi Lahiri.

India News

➡️ PM Modi delivers inaugural address at World Sustainable Development Summit.

➡️ UGC-NET results for December 2020, June 2021 exams will be declared in a day or two: UGC.

➡️ Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan writes to all States/UTs, asks them to review and amend or end additional COVID19 restrictions.

➡️ IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders Announce Shreyas Iyer As Captain.

➡️ India win toss & opt to bowl first in the first T20 against West Indies at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

➡️ Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor granted bail by Special PMLA Court, Mumbai in the alleged fraud case of over Rs 300 crores.

World news

➡️ Control Room established in Ministry of External Affairs in view of the prevailing situation in Ukraine.

➡️ US President Joe Biden says Russian attack on Ukraine still possible.

➡️ Oil drops from 7-year high as Russia says some troops return to base.

➡️ India, UAE set to sign trade deal on Friday.