TNI Evening News Headlines – February 13, 2025

By Sagarika Satapathy
Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati addressed the third session of the 17th Odisha Legislative Assembly.

➡️Odisha’s ace gymnast Rakesh Kumar Patra wins Gold medal in the Parallel Bars event at the 38th National Games 2025 in Uttarakhand.

➡️Commissionerate Police arrests accused Shakti Reddy, also known as “Spider Shakti,” from Vijayawada in connection with burglary case at the residence of former OPCC President Niranjan Patnaik.
 
➡️Remuna Tahsildar Bidyadhar Pati arrested by Odisha Vigilance for possession of disproportionate assets. Cash deposits of over Rs 1.5 crore found in his postal and bank accounts.
 
➡️Class 7 girl student found hanging from a tree in Gambharia Village under Bhograi Block.
 
➡️35 degrees Celsius recorded in Bhubaneswar by 2:30 PM.
 
➡️Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik accused BJP government of hijacking achievements of BJD Government.
 
➡️Centre grants a Z-category cover to BJP MP Sambit Patra in Manipur. Sambit is in-charge of the BJP’s affairs in Manipur.
 

➡️President’s Rule imposed in Manipur. 
 
➡️CRPF jawans kills 2 colleagues before taking his life at Manipur camp.
 
➡️Centre grants Z-category security cover to Dalai Lama.
 
➡️More than 49.14 Crore people took holy dip till 13th February.
 
➡️Rajya Sabha adjourned, to meet again on March 10.
 
➡️FM Nirmala Sitharaman introduces The Income-Tax Bill, 2025 in Lok Sabha. The Bill aims to simplify the tax system for all.
 
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold bilateral talks with US President Donald Trump in Washington DC.
 
➡️Elon Musk arrives with family to meet PM Modi at Blair House.
